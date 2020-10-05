Health-tech firm Acculi Labs raises seed funding from PirE Ventures

Acculi Labs Pvt Ltd, a health-technology firm focussed on patient-centric disease management and diagnostics, has raised Rs 5 crore (around $700,000) in seed funding.

Bengaluru-based Acculi Labs has raised this capital from PirE Ventures, it said in a statement.

According to its website, Mumbai-based PirE is an investment management firm that concentrates on sectors including real estate, healthcare, fast-moving consumer goods, and niche manufacturing.

Acculi Labs in September last year raised an undisclosed sum in pre-seed funding from a group of angel investors and Bengaluru-based Startup Basket, according to VCCEdge, the data research arm of Mosaic Digital.

The startup was founded by Rupam Das in 2017. The company says it aims to make home-based care accessible to all sections of society.

Its flagship product, Lyfas, is a mobile-based clinical-grade digital biomarker tool that allows for disease profiling and monitoring.

Das said the firm will use the capital it has raised to increase investments in its research and development facilities as well as enhance its go-to-market strategy.

“The asset-light and tech-driven models of the company are easily pluggable into various setups including OPD, telemedicine, post-surgery care,” PirE’s Geetha Mahadevappa said.

Deals in health-tech

Acculi Labs is the latest startup in the health-tech space to raise funding this year.

According to a VCCircle survey, health-tech is the most preferred sub-domain for venture capitalists this year. Last week, digital health platform Maatri raised $300,000 (around Rs 2.21 crore) in its first external funding round.

Last month, Dozee secured Rs 12.5 crore from investors including Prime Venture Partners, YourNest Venture Capital and 3one4 Capital; and diagnostics-focussed startup ConnectedH raised seed funding from a clutch of investors.

In July, VCCircle exclusively reported that marquee venture firm Sequoia Capital had invested in a startup founded by former executives of Manipal Health Enterprises and Amazon; and SAIF Partners backed a New Delhi-based healthcare services platform.