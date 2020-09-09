Diagnostics-focussed startup ConnectedH raises seed funding

Leading Bird Web Services Pvt. Ltd, which operates diagnostics-focussed startup ConnectedH, has raised seed funding from a clutch of investors.

Participants in this round include First Cheque, Sprout Investments and pre-seed and seed-focussed venture firm PointOne Capital, New Delhi-based ConnectedH said in a statement.

Other investors include Cloudnine Hospitals co-founder Rohit MA, Seekify founder Ajeet Singh Kushwaha, E&Y partner Ankur Pahwa and Ford India president Anurag Mehrotra.

91mobiles founders Bharanidharan Viswanathan and Nitin Mathur, Okcredit co-founders Harsh Pokharna and Gaurav Kumar, AdvantEdge MD Kunal Khatter, Gaadi.com founder Umang Kumar and Haitong investment banking MD Vivek Shah also participated in this round.

ConnectedH didn’t disclose the amount it raised.

The startup was set up by Shubham Gupta, Suresh Singh and Rahul Kumar in 2018.

Gupta is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur, and has worked with startups including CarDekho. Singh, who has also worked at CarDekho, is an Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore graduate. Kumar is an IIT-Kanpur alumnus and has set up startups including the sports entertainment-focussed Kickoff Nation.

ConnectedH says it aims to simplify healthcare processes by organising relevant data. The startup says it is working to build an ecosystem where patients will have complete access to and control over their data across diagnostic centres, doctors and hospitals.

It will use the seed capital to expand its geographical presence and integrate its services deeper within the diagnostics ecosystem. It will also use the funds to widen its offerings for diagnostic centres.

“Single-point access to all healthcare data will not only enable diagnostic centres to become more organised but also improve health outcomes,” First Cheque CEO Kushal Bhagia said. “We hope to see ConnectedH expanding the scope of their coverage with this funding.”