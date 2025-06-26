HDB Financial's $1.5 bn IPO fully subscribed on day two of bidding
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • HDB Financial's $1.5 bn IPO fully subscribed on day two of bidding

HDB Financial's $1.5 bn IPO fully subscribed on day two of bidding

By Reuters

  • 26 Jun 2025
HDB Financial's $1.5 bn IPO fully subscribed on day two of bidding
HDB Financial's logo in an illustration | Credit: Reuters/Dado Ruvic

HDB Financial Services' $1.5 billion initial public offering was fully subscribed on the second day of bidding on Thursday, as investors lined up for India's biggest offering so far this year amid signs of a recovery in the capital market.

The non-banking financial company, a unit of India's top private lender HDFC Bank, is the HDFC Group's first public float in seven years and received bids worth up to 101.63 billion rupees ($1.19 billion) at the upper end of the 700-740 rupees price band, or 1.06 times the shares on offer, exchange data showed.

The shares are likely to start trading on July 2 in Mumbai.

Advertisement

The IPO, the biggest ever by an Indian non-bank lender, raised 33.69 billion rupees from so-called anchor investors, which included BlackRock funds, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Norway's sovereign wealth fund.

HDFC Bank, which holds 94% stake in HDB, is selling shares worth up to 100 billion rupees in the three-day share sale from Wednesday to Friday. HDB is also issuing new shares worth 25 billion rupees in the IPO.

Advertisement
HDB Financial Services LtdHDFC BankIPO

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Kotak Alts names Eshwar Karra deputy MD as Lakshmi Iyer leaves

Finance

Kotak Alts names Eshwar Karra deputy MD as Lakshmi Iyer leaves

Premium
Decoding digital VC platform Stryde71's investment game plan

Finance

Decoding digital VC platform Stryde71's investment game plan

Rothschild & Co appoints new head of global advisory in India

Finance

Rothschild & Co appoints new head of global advisory in India

QIA sets up $200-mn fund with Canada's Fiera Capital

Finance

QIA sets up $200-mn fund with Canada's Fiera Capital

Premium
Blume Ventures taps key offshore LP for fifth VC fund

Finance

Blume Ventures taps key offshore LP for fifth VC fund

Premium
Oman Investment Authority grows Asia exposure via fund-of-fund bets

Finance

Oman Investment Authority grows Asia exposure via fund-of-fund bets

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW