HCG chairman floats healthcare fund, makes debut bet on Accel-backed firm

Premium BS Ajai Kumar, founder, HCG

Oncologist-turned-entrepreneur BS Ajai Kumar, founder and executive chairman of HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd, has set up a healthcare-focused private equity-style fund aimed at supporting growth-stage companies. Kumar has teamed up with Ajay Garg, founder and managing director of financial services firm Equirus Capital, to set up Inviga Healthcare Fund. Inviga ......