Havmor ex-promoter leads Lo! Foods round; IP Ventures leads AnKa SumMor funding

Low-carb firm Lo! Foods has raised $1 million (Rs 7.4 crore) in its pre-Series A round led by Chona Family Office, erstwhile promoter of Havmor Ice Cream.

The round also saw Ecosystem Ventures, angel investors Raveen Sastry (cofounder of Multiply Ventures), KRS Jamwal, Pratyush Prasanna and others.

The startup has presence in Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram and Hyderabad.

Lo! Foods previously raised $500,000 from a clutch of angel investors in 2019.

AnKa SumMor

Tech-enabled sales and distribution (S&D) service platform AnKa SumMor has raised Rs 3 crore ($400,000) in its pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The Bengaluru-based startup, founded in 2017, has a tech-enabled plug and play S&D platform for FMCG challengers and emerging brands.

AnKa SumMor has covered over 2,600 relevant stores, working with 10 brands so far.

These are McVities, Yoga Bar, Wai Wai, Paper Boat, Yellow Diamond, Bombay Shaving Company, Spice Story, Budweiser, Om Bhakti, Again Drinks.