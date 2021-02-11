Tinder founder leads funding in real estate startup Method & Madness

Method & Madness, a real estate startup focussed on digitising the consumer market in the country, has raised $2 million (around Rs 14.5 crore) in funding.

The round in Mumbai-based Method & Madness has been led by Justin Mateen, founder of dating platform Tinder, the startup said in a statement.

It did not disclose the identities of other participants in the round, saying that they are other bluechip Silicon Valley investors. This capital infusion has taken place at a post-money valuation of $12 million (around Rs 87.3 crore).

Method & Madness, operated by Method and Madness Technology Pvt Ltd, was set up last year by Aditya Jhaveri, a real estate developer with more than 10 years of experience in the sector.

He most recently co-founded and served as CEO of Satellite Builders Pvt Ltd. His latest venture aims to build the biggest inventory of homes in India, sourcing them directly from developers onto its platform.

Method & Madness is also developing a fully-integrated online-to-offline system that will address pain points in the real estate market and make transactions in the space seamless.