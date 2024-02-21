facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Havells family office strikes a multi-bagger from PE-style bet

Havells family office strikes a multi-bagger from PE-style bet

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 21 Feb 2024
Premium
Havells family office strikes a multi-bagger from PE-style bet
Credit: 123RF.com

The family office representing the Guptas of electrical appliance and electronic products maker Havells, which has been active in both venture and the private equity-style investments, especially  over the last 6-7 years, has pressed the sell button on one of its earliest-known bets. The family office has cashed out of sports ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Havells family office strikes a multi-bagger from PE-style bet

Consumer

Havells family office strikes a multi-bagger from PE-style bet

Jungle Ventures doubles down on ice cream brand NIC

Consumer

Jungle Ventures doubles down on ice cream brand NIC

Premium
Kellogg's spinoff, others in fray to pick up majority stake in local health snacks player

Consumer

Kellogg's spinoff, others in fray to pick up majority stake in local health snacks player

CL Educate hikes stake in 361DM, gets board control

Consumer

CL Educate hikes stake in 361DM, gets board control

Premium
Verlinvest wraps up $200 mn exit from first India bet

Consumer

Verlinvest wraps up $200 mn exit from first India bet

Fireside-backed petcare startup Supertails snags Series B cheque

Consumer

Fireside-backed petcare startup Supertails snags Series B cheque

Advertisement