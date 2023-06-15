Harsha Raghavan's PE firm Convergent takes a haircut from recent bet

Homegrown private equity firm Convergent Finance has taken a haircut by selling the bulk of its stake in a manufacturing company that it backed a little more than one-and-a-half years ago. Convergent, floated by former top Fairfax India executive Harsha Raghavan after he went solo in 2018, has offloaded three-fourths of ......