Harsha Raghavan’s Convergent Finance makes first liquidity move of 2024

Convergent Finance, a private equity-style firm led by former Fairfax India executive Harsha Raghavan, has made its first monetisation move of 2024 after harvesting capital from three companies last year. The investment firm, which has deployed more than $200 million across a dozen companies over the last six years, has sold ......