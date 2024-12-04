Haier’s India arm draws interest from more local strategic players, foreign funds
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Haier’s India arm draws interest from more local strategic players, foreign funds

Haier’s India arm draws interest from more local strategic players, foreign funds

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 04 Dec 2024
Premium
Haier’s India arm draws interest from more local strategic players, foreign funds
Haier's headquarters in Qingdao, China | Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Chinese household appliances maker Haier Smart Home Co.’s Indian unit has attracted interest from local strategic players as well as foreign private equity-style investors, two people aware of the development told VCCircle.  The Shanghai Stock Exchange-listed company is evaluating options including the sale of a controlling stake in the unit Haier ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Silk saree maker Pothys in talks to raise maiden PE funding

Consumer

Silk saree maker Pothys in talks to raise maiden PE funding

Premium
Ferns N Petals' MD on luxury gifting, Middle East business, and more

Consumer

Ferns N Petals' MD on luxury gifting, Middle East business, and more

Stroom, Electrade bag early-stage funding cheques

Consumer

Stroom, Electrade bag early-stage funding cheques

Amanat Holdings hires bank to list education business in Riyadh

Consumer

Amanat Holdings hires bank to list education business in Riyadh

Toymaker Candytoy Corporate snags $13 mn in Series A round

Consumer

Toymaker Candytoy Corporate snags $13 mn in Series A round

Premium
Beenext-backed Sorted pivots to B2C model, rebrands to Handpickd

Consumer

Beenext-backed Sorted pivots to B2C model, rebrands to Handpickd

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW