Gulf Succession Partners raises search fund, looks to find UAE firm for acquisition

Premium Edmond Husseini, Gulf Succession Partners

UAE-based search fund Gulf Succession Partners, which was floated earlier this month, has received backing of 17 investors from across the globe to locate an “asset-light, cash generating” business to be acquired over the next two years. The fund, led by founder of two startups Edmond Husseini, has raised “search capital” ......