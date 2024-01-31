facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Gulf Succession Partners raises search fund, looks to find UAE firm for acquisition

Gulf Succession Partners raises search fund, looks to find UAE firm for acquisition

By Dilasha Seth

  • 31 Jan 2024
Premium
Gulf Succession Partners raises search fund, looks to find UAE firm for acquisition
Edmond Husseini, Gulf Succession Partners

UAE-based search fund Gulf Succession Partners, which was floated earlier this month, has received backing of 17 investors from across the globe to locate an “asset-light, cash generating” business to be acquired over the next two years.  The fund, led by founder of two startups Edmond Husseini, has raised “search capital” ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Gulf Succession Partners raises search fund, looks to find UAE firm for acquisition

General

Gulf Succession Partners raises search fund, looks to find UAE firm for acquisition

Premium
Tech investor Cornerstone Venture floats second vehicle

General

Tech investor Cornerstone Venture floats second vehicle

Premium
Grapevine: ADIA, HarbourVest, Blackstone REIT eye deals; Sabre Partners raises new fund

General

Grapevine: ADIA, HarbourVest, Blackstone REIT eye deals; Sabre Partners raises new fund

Sensex, Nifty end lower following profit booking in heavyweights

General

Sensex, Nifty end lower following profit booking in heavyweights

Grapevine: Bain Capital, Platinum Equity plan pharma bets; Mastek eyes PE funding

General

Grapevine: Bain Capital, Platinum Equity plan pharma bets; Mastek eyes PE funding

Premium
Deals Digest: Total value rises but volume takes a knock

General

Deals Digest: Total value rises but volume takes a knock

Advertisement