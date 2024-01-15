How Gulf Islamic Investments' latest healthcare bet is different from its existing portfolio in sector

Premium (Left) Pankaj Gupta, (right) Mohammed Al-Hassan, co-founders, Gulf Islamic Investments

UAE-based Gulf Islamic Investments (GII), which manages more than $3 billion in private equity, venture capital, and real estate asset classes, placed another bet in the healthcare sector. It has made a private equity investment in Saudi Arabia’s leading healthcare provider, deepening its exposure to the sector. GII, led by co-founders ......