facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Gulf Islamic Investments scores an exit from India-related transaction

Gulf Islamic Investments scores an exit from India-related transaction

By Dilasha Seth

  • 25 Oct 2023
Premium
Gulf Islamic Investments scores an exit from India-related transaction
Pankaj Gupta, co-founder and co-CEO, Gulf Islamic Investments

The UAE-based Gulf Islamic Investments (GII), which manages more than $3 billion in private equity, venture capital, and real estate asset classes, has exited its investment in a Dubai-based educational institution operated by an Indian group.   The firm, led by co-founders and co-CEOs Mohammed Al-Hassan and Pankaj Gupta, has monetized its six-year-old investment in Amity School, which is operated by Indian education provider ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
VCs, angels staring at stellar returns as Mamaearth goes public

Consumer

VCs, angels staring at stellar returns as Mamaearth goes public

Premium
Exclusive: Zoscales, Ascent Capital Africa to strike joint PE deal in Ethiopia

Consumer

Exclusive: Zoscales, Ascent Capital Africa to strike joint PE deal in Ethiopia

Premium
Mamaearth's VC backers, angel investors tweak IPO exit plan

Consumer

Mamaearth's VC backers, angel investors tweak IPO exit plan

Aditya Birla Fashion's TMRW invests in The Indian Garage Co

Consumer

Aditya Birla Fashion's TMRW invests in The Indian Garage Co

Pro
Tata Capital PE, ICICI Venture portfolio bet soars in value

Consumer

Tata Capital PE, ICICI Venture portfolio bet soars in value

Premium
Gulf Islamic Investments scores an exit from India-related transaction

Consumer

Gulf Islamic Investments scores an exit from India-related transaction

Advertisement