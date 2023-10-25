Gulf Islamic Investments scores an exit from India-related transaction

Premium
The UAE-based Gulf Islamic Investments (GII), which manages more than $3 billion in private equity, venture capital, and real estate asset classes, has exited its investment in a Dubai-based educational institution operated by an Indian group. The firm, led by co-founders and co-CEOs Mohammed Al-Hassan and Pankaj Gupta, has monetized its six-year-old investment in Amity School, which is operated by Indian education provider ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.