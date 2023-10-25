Gulf Islamic Investments scores an exit from India-related transaction

Premium Pankaj Gupta, co-founder and co-CEO, Gulf Islamic Investments

The UAE-based Gulf Islamic Investments (GII), which manages more than $3 billion in private equity, venture capital, and real estate asset classes, has exited its investment in a Dubai-based educational institution operated by an Indian group. The firm, led by co-founders and co-CEOs Mohammed Al-Hassan and Pankaj Gupta, has monetized its six-year-old investment in Amity School, which is operated by Indian education provider ......