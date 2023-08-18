Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Gulf Digest: Two crypto investors get commitments; Tech startup iot squared makes acquisition

Gulf Digest: Two crypto investors get commitments; Tech startup iot squared makes acquisition

By Dilasha Seth

  • 18 Aug 2023
Premium
Gulf Digest: Two crypto investors get commitments; Tech startup iot squared makes acquisition
Credit: Pixabay

Dealmaking in the Middle East region saw an uptick during the week with two venture capital firms securing investments.  While UAE-based crypto investment venture capital firm Illuminati Capital raised $50 million for its blockchain and Web3-based gaming fund, Saudi Arabia’s early-stage VC fund secured a $1.5 million commitment from Jordan’s Innovative ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
ICICI Venture, Tata PE could be up for a bonanza as portfolio firm eyes IPO

Consumer

ICICI Venture, Tata PE could be up for a bonanza as portfolio firm eyes IPO

Premium
Gulf Digest: Two crypto investors get commitments; Tech startup iot squared makes acquisition

TMT

Gulf Digest: Two crypto investors get commitments; Tech startup iot squared makes acquisition

Premium
Deals Digest: Two PE transactions in limelight but VC activity dull this week

TMT

Deals Digest: Two PE transactions in limelight but VC activity dull this week

Premium
ChrysCapital strikes fourth India private equity deal of 2023

Manufacturing

ChrysCapital strikes fourth India private equity deal of 2023

Moody's keeps India's sovereign rating unchanged at Baa3

Economy

Moody's keeps India's sovereign rating unchanged at Baa3

Sensex, Nifty see longest weekly losing streak in over three months

General

Sensex, Nifty see longest weekly losing streak in over three months

Advertisement