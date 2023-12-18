facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Gulf Digest: Deal momentum, M&A activity rise; Lendo leads value race

Gulf Digest: Deal momentum, M&A activity rise; Lendo leads value race

By Dilasha Seth

  • 18 Dec 2023
Premium
Gulf Digest: Deal momentum, M&A activity rise; Lendo leads value race
Credit: Pexels

Dealmaking in the Middle East region picked pace in the second week of December, led by a slew of acquisitions and early stage fundraises by startups. Saudi-based fintech player Lendo raised a Series B round to facilitate growth and geographical expansion.    Meanwhile, the UAE-based psychometric and talent assessment technology platform The Talent ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Gulf Digest: Deal momentum, M&A activity rise; Lendo leads value race

TMT

Gulf Digest: Deal momentum, M&A activity rise; Lendo leads value race

Premium
Jada's streak of LP-style bets continues with investment in tech-based VC fund

TMT

Jada's streak of LP-style bets continues with investment in tech-based VC fund

Zee asks Sony's Indian arm for extension of merger deadline

TMT

Zee asks Sony's Indian arm for extension of merger deadline

Premium
Multiples PE signs off from a legacy bet with modest returns

TMT

Multiples PE signs off from a legacy bet with modest returns

Premium
SoftBank completes nearly $600 mn India exit with neat profit

TMT

SoftBank completes nearly $600 mn India exit with neat profit

Cybersecurity platform QNu, electromagnetic simulation startup SimYog secure early funding

TMT

Cybersecurity platform QNu, electromagnetic simulation startup SimYog secure early funding

Advertisement