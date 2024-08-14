Gujarat group partners VC to acquire healthtech company Visit Health

Pro Vaibhav Singh, co-founder, Visit Health

A Gujarat-based business family, believed to be associated with a large lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies, has inked a rare transaction partnering a venture capital firm, VCCircle has gathered. An Ahmedabad-based privately held entity along with Disruptors Capital has acquired a majority ......