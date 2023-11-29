Gruhas Gusto Launches India's leading 6-Month Food Innovation Accelerator with Key Backing from Gruhas, Jubilant Bhartia Family Office, DLF Family Office, and Anthill Ventures

#1 About the program:

Gruhas Gusto is a game-changing 6-month accelerator programme for early growth stage food companies who want to transform the food sector via innovation and technology. An initiative designed to support and nurture early-stage startups operating in the food innovation sector. The idea is to empower startups in critical areas like market access, brand building, partnership and distribution networks, celebrity endorsements and access to seasoned mentors who can help startups reach new heights.

Supported by a formidable consortium of four forward-thinking organizations, including:

1. Gruhas Proptech Fund: A venture by the people behind Puzzolana and Zerodha, invests in early-stage, venture, and debt investments in startups, founders, and teams pushing the boundaries of technology, innovation, and creativity.

2. Jubilant Bhartia Family Office: A subsidiary of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, which has diverse interests in a variety of industries, including food and life sciences.

3. DLF Family Office: The promoters of DLF Ltd, the country's largest real estate company, built one of India's oldest family offices.

4. Anthill Ventures: A global venture capital firm and fast-growing ecosystem that invests in and scales creative enterprises. We have a proven track record of scaling and exiting firms, thanks to our extensive network of 3000+ worldwide corporates, investors, and experts.

Advertisement

The objective of Gruhas Gusto is to empower promising culinary ventures by giving the necessary resources, mentoring, and opportunities for growth. This is a structured and time-limited initiative that offers selected startups in the food sector access to a comprehensive ecosystem of support, including mentorship, education, resources, networking, and often seed funding.

The program is supported by Hindustan Times, Food Safety Works, CIBA Goa, Upaya Social Ventures, Headstart, Cokarma, Finance Box and Indigram Labs.

Advertisement

Gruhas Gusto is designed to empower startups in these key domains:

Food Production, Technology, and Agriculture: FMCG, Dairy & Allied, Meats & Poultry and Agri-tech

Food Service and Delivery: Restaurants & QSRs, Cloud Kitchen, Tech Powered, Food ecommerce, Food Logistics & Infra

Food Retail and Distribution: Retail/Distribution, Healthy Foods, Food Packaging and Food waste

Are you a trailblazer in one of these domains, or do you have a game-changing idea to disrupt the food industry?

Advertisement

Let's cook up something extraordinary together!

Call for applications: https://bit.ly/gruhasgusto

Advertisement

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments