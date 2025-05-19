growX Ventures makes partial exit from space-tech startup with strong returns

Premium Sheetal Bahl, partner at growX Ventures and Merak Ventures

Early-stage venture capital growX Ventures, which launched its second flagship vehicle last year, has made a partial exit from space technology company Pixxel, scoring strong returns, a top executive told VCCircle. The New-Delhi-based VC firm, which invests in business-to-business enterprises and deep-tech startups, has sold less than a quarter of ......