Grovy-backed residential realty fund targets final close by year-end
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Grovy-backed residential realty fund targets final close by year-end

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 30 May 2025
Premium
Grovy-backed residential realty fund targets final close by year-end
Grovy India's Ankur Jalan

Golden Growth Fund, a New Delhi-based residential real estate-focused investment vehicle, is aiming to wrap up its fundraising efforts by the end of this calendar year, a top executive told VCCircle.   The fund, launched last year by GroTrustAdvisors (a subsidiary of listed real estate developer Grovy Ltd), has set a target corpus of Rs 200 ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

UAE's Tabreed, CVC in exclusive talks to buy Multiply unit

Infrastructure

UAE's Tabreed, CVC in exclusive talks to buy Multiply unit

Hines, Mitsubishi, Sumitomo form JV with Indian developer for office asset

Infrastructure

Hines, Mitsubishi, Sumitomo form JV with Indian developer for office asset

Two-wheeler maker Ola Electric's quarterly loss widens

Infrastructure

Two-wheeler maker Ola Electric's quarterly loss widens

Premium
Gentari Green Mobility's CEO on VaaS model and why it won't pursue M&As in India for now

Infrastructure

Gentari Green Mobility's CEO on VaaS model and why it won't pursue M&As in India for now

Leela hotels owner Schloss, Aegis Vopak IPOs fully sold on final day

Consumer

Leela hotels owner Schloss, Aegis Vopak IPOs fully sold on final day

Premium
Alpha Alts bets on Mumbai asset via real estate platform

Infrastructure

Alpha Alts bets on Mumbai asset via real estate platform

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW