Grovy-backed residential realty fund targets final close by year-end

Premium
Golden Growth Fund, a New Delhi-based residential real estate-focused investment vehicle, is aiming to wrap up its fundraising efforts by the end of this calendar year, a top executive told VCCircle. The fund, launched last year by GroTrustAdvisors (a subsidiary of listed real estate developer Grovy Ltd), has set a target corpus of Rs 200 ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.