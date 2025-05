Grapevine: Warburg Pincus, Sunil Mittal, Haier, Shapoorji Pallonji Group in news

Premium Bharti Airtel founder Sunil Mittal | Credit: Reuters

Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal has partnered with private equity firm Warburg Pincus to bid for a 49% stake in the local unit of Chinese consumer appliances maker Haier, a media report said. Mittal, founder of telecom operator Bharti Airtel, is in advanced talks to buy the stake worth $2 billion, Bloomberg ......