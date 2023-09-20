facebook-page-view
  • Grapevine: TotalEnergies looks at JV with Adani; Peak XV may invest in luggage brand

Grapevine: TotalEnergies looks at JV with Adani; Peak XV may invest in luggage brand

By Shubhobrota Dev Roy

  • 20 Sep 2023
Grapevine: TotalEnergies looks at JV with Adani; Peak XV may invest in luggage brand
Credit: Reuters

French energy giant TotalEnergies is nearing an investment in a joint venture with billionaire Gautam Adani-controlled firm, a media report said.  TotalEnergies is looking to invest around $300 million in the JV company with Adani Green Energy that will house around 1 GW of renewable energy projects, The Economic Times reported, ......

