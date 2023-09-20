Grapevine: TotalEnergies looks at JV with Adani; Peak XV may invest in luggage brand

Premium
French energy giant TotalEnergies is nearing an investment in a joint venture with billionaire Gautam Adani-controlled firm, a media report said. TotalEnergies is looking to invest around $300 million in the JV company with Adani Green Energy that will house around 1 GW of renewable energy projects, The Economic Times reported, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.