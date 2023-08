Grapevine: Torrent Pharma eyes mega deal; Neev may hit final close of latest vehicle

Premium Credit: Thinkstock

Publicly listed drugmaker Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has joined the fray to acquire controlling stake in another pharma major, in what could be a marquee deal in the Indian pharma sector. The company, part of the larger Ahmedabad-based Torrent Group that also owns a power business, is looking to acquire the Hamied ......