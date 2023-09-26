Grapevine: Tiger Global-backed Dream11 gets $3 bn tax notice; Akums plans IPO

Premium Credit: VCCircle

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence has issued pre-show cause notices to several online real money gaming companies, including fantasy sports firm Dream11, over dues related to goods and services tax, media reports said. The directorate has sent out the notices of tax dues totalling Rs 55,000 crore ($6.6 billion), including Rs 25,000 crore ($3 billion) to Dream11, The Economic Times reported, citing people ......