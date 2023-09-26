facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Tiger Global-backed Dream11 gets $3 bn tax notice; Akums plans IPO

Grapevine: Tiger Global-backed Dream11 gets $3 bn tax notice; Akums plans IPO

By Shubhobrota Dev Roy

  • 26 Sep 2023
Premium
Grapevine: Tiger Global-backed Dream11 gets $3 bn tax notice; Akums plans IPO
Credit: VCCircle

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence has issued pre-show cause notices to several online real money gaming companies, including fantasy sports firm Dream11, over dues related to goods and services tax, media reports said.    The directorate has sent out the notices of tax dues totalling Rs 55,000 crore ($6.6 billion), including Rs 25,000 crore ($3 billion) to Dream11, The Economic Times reported, citing people ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Zerodha's FY23 profit growth slows; brokerage bullish on F&O vertical

Finance

Zerodha's FY23 profit growth slows; brokerage bullish on F&O vertical

Flipkart backs four early-stage startups via $100 mn fund

TMT

Flipkart backs four early-stage startups via $100 mn fund

Apax Partners amasses $750 mn for first generation of credit funds

Finance

Apax Partners amasses $750 mn for first generation of credit funds

KKR ropes in former WeWork CFO to board

People

KKR ropes in former WeWork CFO to board

BII looking to invest $1 bn in Indian renewables space

Infrastructure

BII looking to invest $1 bn in Indian renewables space

Centre notifies final rules on angel tax for foreign investments in private companies

General

Centre notifies final rules on angel tax for foreign investments in private companies

Advertisement