Grapevine: Swiggy shortlists bankers for IPO; Tata weighs sale of Voltas home appliance biz

Premium Credit: VCCircle

SoftBank-backed food delivery platform Swiggy has likely shortlisted seven investment banks to prepare for its initial public offering that it may float next year, a media report said. The company is likely to have selected Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citi and JP Morgan as lead bankers, Moneycontrol reported, citing people familiar with the matter. BofA Securities, Jefferies, ICICI Securities and Avendus Capital may also ......