Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: RIL may sell more stake in retail arm; Ather Energy defers funding plan

Grapevine: RIL may sell more stake in retail arm; Ather Energy defers funding plan

By Shubhobrota Dev Roy

  • 25 Aug 2023
Premium
Grapevine: RIL may sell more stake in retail arm; Ather Energy defers funding plan
Credit: VCCircle

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is looking to sell more stake in its retail arm to fund expansion, retire debt and prepare for the unit’s initial public offering, a media report said.   RIL plans to sell an additional 8-10% stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), The Economic Times reported.  This process will likely happen in tranches over 12-15 months and will ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Quadria Capital taps another returning LP with bigger cheque for third fund

Finance

Quadria Capital taps another returning LP with bigger cheque for third fund

Premium
Grapevine: RIL may sell more stake in retail arm; Ather Energy defers funding plan

General

Grapevine: RIL may sell more stake in retail arm; Ather Energy defers funding plan

SEBI unveils new disclosures for select offshore funds

Finance

SEBI unveils new disclosures for select offshore funds

Premium
BPEA EQT signs off with over $2.2-bn India exit move

TMT

BPEA EQT signs off with over $2.2-bn India exit move

Premium
Apax Partners makes $143-mn India exit with poor returns

Finance

Apax Partners makes $143-mn India exit with poor returns

Subway sold to US PE firm Roark Capital: Report

Consumer

Subway sold to US PE firm Roark Capital: Report

Advertisement