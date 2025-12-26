Grapevine: Quest Global, Coforge, Sevenhills, Temasek, K-12 Techno in news

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Mumbai's Sevenhills Healthcare has received acquisition bids from a leading industrial group, while Quest Global has two funds competing to pick up stake in the engineering services company and IT services firm Coforge is eyeing an acquisition. In fundraising, Bengaluru-based restaurant chain is in talks with a private equity player, and Kedaara-backed ......