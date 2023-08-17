Stay Home. Read Quality News
  Grapevine: Peak XV may back asset manager; Vedanta gets nod to buy power firm

By Shubhobrota Dev Roy

  • 17 Aug 2023
Peak XV Managing Partners (L-R): Standing: Shailesh Lakhani, Ashish Agrawal, Rajan Anandan, GV Ravishankar, Ishaan Mittal, Harshjit Sethi, Mohit Bhatnagar. Seated: Tejeshwi Sharma, Sakshi Chopra, Shailendra Singh, Abheek Anand.

Peak XV Partners, the venture capital firm and growth equity investor rebranded from Sequoia India and Southeast Asia, is set to invest up to $50 million in an Indian company, a media report said.   Peak XV may either lead or fully finance a funding round in asset management firm Neo Group, DealStreetAsia reported.  The report also said the move indicates Peak’s intention to build exposure and expertise in private ......

