Grapevine: Oyo, Samara-backed Marengo eye funding; Table Space weighs IPO

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Oravel Stays, the parent company of SoftBank-backed Oyo, is in preliminary talks to secure $200 million (about Rs 1,680 crore) in a primary funding round, according to a media report. The company is looking to close the funding at a valuation in the range of $4.5-5 billion, well above its ......