C2i Semiconductors, Otto Money raise early-stage funds

(L to R) Vikram Gakhar, Preetam Tadeparthy, Ram Anant and Dattatreya Suryanarayana of C2i Semiconductors

Homegrown startups, including semiconductor platform C2i Semiconductors and wealthtech platform Otto Money, have raised pre-seed and Series A funds.

Bengaluru-based C2i Semiconductors, which is building power management solutions for AI data centres and cloud infrastructure, has raised $15 million (around Rs 136 crore) in a Series A round led by Peak XV Partners, with participation from Yali Deeptech and TDK Ventures.

Advertisement

Founded in 2024 by Ram Anant, Vikram Gakhar, Preetam Tadeparthy, Dattatreya Suryanarayana, along with co-founders Harsha S. B and Muthusubramanian N. V, the company focuses on solving power delivery challenges emerging from rising AI workloads and increasing compute density.

The company plans to use the funding to speed up development of its next-generation power delivery solutions, which it claims are designed for high-density, ultra-reliable AI infrastructure.

“This funding will enable us to accelerate the development of next-generation, high-density, ultra-reliable system-level power delivery solutions,” said Ram Anant, co-founder and chief executive officer of C2i Semiconductors.

Advertisement

“Power has become a major bottleneck in scaling AI. Addressing this challenge requires deep expertise across hardware and systems. The C2i founding team is world-class and brings extraordinary depth in power electronics, silicon, and system design,” said Rajan Anandan, managing director at Peak XV Partners.

Bengaluru-based AI-powered wealth guidance platform Otto Money has raised $1.3 million (around Rs 11.8 crore) in a pre-seed funding round led by Pravega Ventures. The startup said this marks its first institutional capital, and also saw participation from individual investors such as Rishi Kohli of Jio BlackRock AMC, Amit Gupta of InMobi and Yulu, Amit Agarwal of NoBroker and Mohit Aron of Nutanix and Cohesity, along with existing backers.

Advertisement

Founded in 2025 by Apurv Gupta and Ankur Lahoti, Otto Money is building an AI-driven platform that offers multi-asset investment guidance. Gupta is the former CTO of Cohesity, where he led global engineering teams building enterprise data platforms, while Lahoti previously served as director of engineering at Google, working on large-scale systems focused on reliability and privacy.

The company said the fresh capital will be deployed over the next 12 to 18 months to strengthen its AI models, improve personalisation, and expand goal-based guidance capabilities. A significant portion of the funding will go toward hiring across engineering, data science, and product, along with go-to-market efforts in Tier 1 cities through partnerships and brand-building initiatives..



Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments