Grapevine: Multiples plans continuation fund; HDFC rejects subsidiary stake sale to MUFG

Premium
Indian private equity firm Multiples Alternative Asset Management is seeking over $300 million (about Rs 2,500 crore) in a secondary deal to extend its hold on at least two portfolio companies, a media report said. The Mumbai-based firm, backed by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, plans to use a continuation fund to retain ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.