Grapevine: Mensa Brands plans funding round; Saudi Aramco eyes Indian refineries

Premium Ananth Narayanan, founder, Mensa Brands

Mensa Brands is looking to raise fresh funding and monetize some of its investment while oil giant Saudi Aramco plans to invest $2.8 billion in new refineries being planned by state-run Indian companies Oil & Natural Gas Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp, separate media reports said. Mensa Brands Mensa Brands, which is ......