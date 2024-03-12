Grapevine: Manipal Hospitals set to clinch buyout; Edelweiss raising credit fund

Premium Ranjan Pai, Chairman, Manipal Group

Manipal Hospitals, backed by Temasek and Ranjan Pai, is in final talks to acquire a significant majority stake in Kolkata's Medica Synergie, a media report said. The acquisition, under which over 90% stake will be bought from Sheares Healthcare and other shareholders, values Medica Synergie at Rs 1,200-1,400 crore, Moneycontrol reported, ......