facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Kotak, Macquarie, Mobikwik eyeing new bets; Mokobara in funding talks

Grapevine: Kotak, Macquarie, Mobikwik eyeing new bets; Mokobara in funding talks

By Shubhobrota Dev Roy

  • 09 Oct 2023
Premium
Grapevine: Kotak, Macquarie, Mobikwik eyeing new bets; Mokobara in funding talks
Credit: VCCircle

Kotak Special Situations Fund (KSSF), part of the alternative investment arm of Kotak Group, is looking to invest in a business acquired former Matrix Labs promoter Nimmagadda Prasad last week, a media has said, citing people close to the matter. KSSF is planning to infuse capital into Viatris&#39; Indian active pharmaceutical ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Mirae Asset set to double down on India startup

Infrastructure

Mirae Asset set to double down on India startup

Julius Baer shifts Rahul Malhotra from India business to lead emerging markets

Finance

Julius Baer shifts Rahul Malhotra from India business to lead emerging markets

Premium
AI startup Builder.ai to snag additional funding in extension of ongoing round

TMT

AI startup Builder.ai to snag additional funding in extension of ongoing round

Premium
Gulf Capital strikes US bolt-on deal to boost revenue cycle management platform

TMT

Gulf Capital strikes US bolt-on deal to boost revenue cycle management platform

IFC leads $24 mn round in insurtech firm Onsurity

Finance

IFC leads $24 mn round in insurtech firm Onsurity

Premium
French pharma firm Virbac to enter India poultry vaccine market with M&A

Consumer

French pharma firm Virbac to enter India poultry vaccine market with M&A

Advertisement