Grapevine: KKR, Partners Group, Darwinbox, Axis Finance, ePlane, Composio in news

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Human resources technology platform Darwinbox is nearing a funding round which could likely value it around $950 million while Axis Bank is in talks to sell its non-banking unit, according to separate media reports. Meanwhile, Chennai-based flying taxi company The ePlane Co is seeking funds as it prepares to launch three ......