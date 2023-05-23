facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: KKR, others in race for Glenmark Life; Ola Electric gets $6 bn tag

Grapevine: KKR, others in race for Glenmark Life; Ola Electric gets $6 bn tag

By Shubhobrota Dev Roy

  • 23 May 2023
Premium
Grapevine: KKR, others in race for Glenmark Life; Ola Electric gets $6 bn tag
Credit: Thinkstock

Private equity funds like KKR and Blackstone are in the fray to acquire a majority stake in Mumbai-based drug maker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ arm, a media report said.  Among the host of suitors, who have also expressed their interest for Glenmark Life Sciences, include BPEA EQT, PAG and Nirma Group, Moneycontrol reported, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.

Articles

Premium
Kuku FM eyes fresh capital from offshore investor

TMT

Kuku FM eyes fresh capital from offshore investor

Premium
Grapevine: KKR, others in race for Glenmark Life; Ola Electric gets $6 bn tag

General

Grapevine: KKR, others in race for Glenmark Life; Ola Electric gets $6 bn tag

Premium
Physis Capital marks first close of maiden fund

Finance

Physis Capital marks first close of maiden fund

Premium
Vivriti Asset Management floats $250-mn securitisation fund

Finance

Vivriti Asset Management floats $250-mn securitisation fund

Chalo pockets $45 mn from Avataar Ventures, others

TMT

Chalo pockets $45 mn from Avataar Ventures, others

Premium
Spotlight: How logistics startup Blackbuck plans to steer out of the red zone

TMT

Spotlight: How logistics startup Blackbuck plans to steer out of the red zone