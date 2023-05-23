Grapevine: KKR, others in race for Glenmark Life; Ola Electric gets $6 bn tag

Premium
Private equity funds like KKR and Blackstone are in the fray to acquire a majority stake in Mumbai-based drug maker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ arm, a media report said. Among the host of suitors, who have also expressed their interest for Glenmark Life Sciences, include BPEA EQT, PAG and Nirma Group, Moneycontrol reported, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.