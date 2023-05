Grapevine: KKR eyes stake in supply chain firm; Kedaara plans fourth fund

Private equity major KKR is in discussions to acquire a 51% stake in a Mumbai-based supply chain solutions startup, a media report said. KKR, via its infrastructure fund, is looking to take control of Leap India, The Economic Times reported, citing people close to the development. The deal valuation is pegged ......