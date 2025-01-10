Grapevine: Infrastructure lender NaBFID, Giva, Creaegis, Dunzo & TVS Mobility in news
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Infrastructure lender NaBFID, Giva, Creaegis, Dunzo & TVS Mobility in news

Grapevine: Infrastructure lender NaBFID, Giva, Creaegis, Dunzo & TVS Mobility in news

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 10 Jan 2025
Premium
Grapevine: Infrastructure lender NaBFID, Giva, Creaegis, Dunzo & TVS Mobility in news
Rajkiran Rai G, Managing Director, NaBFID

State-run infrastructure lender National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) is preparing to raise its largest-ever funding in the January-March quarter to support the country’s ambitious growth plans, a media report said.  The bank aims to secure up to 400 billion rupees ($4.7 billion) from the domestic debt market through ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Zypp Electric, Nuvama Wealth, Allcargo Logistics in news

General

Grapevine: Zypp Electric, Nuvama Wealth, Allcargo Logistics in news

Premium
Grapevine: ChrysCapital, Wow Skin Science, Carlyle, and Strata Geosystems in news

General

Grapevine: ChrysCapital, Wow Skin Science, Carlyle, and Strata Geosystems in news

Premium
Grapevine: Temasek, Haldiram Snacks, CDPQ, Ola, Gentari, and JetSynthesys in news

General

Grapevine: Temasek, Haldiram Snacks, CDPQ, Ola, Gentari, and JetSynthesys in news

Premium
Grapevine: Dunzo, HUL, Minimalist, Zepto, Blackstone, and EPL in news

General

Grapevine: Dunzo, HUL, Minimalist, Zepto, Blackstone, and EPL in news

Premium
Deals Digest: Billion-dollar M&As steal the spotlight this week

General

Deals Digest: Billion-dollar M&As steal the spotlight this week

Premium
Grapevine: BharatPe, Unity Small Finance Bank, and Dunzo CEO in news

General

Grapevine: BharatPe, Unity Small Finance Bank, and Dunzo CEO in news

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW