Grapevine: iD Fresh, Carlyle, Kedaara, ChrysCap, Bira 91, Jindal Power, others in news
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: iD Fresh, Carlyle, Kedaara, ChrysCap, Bira 91, Jindal Power, others in news

Grapevine: iD Fresh, Carlyle, Kedaara, ChrysCap, Bira 91, Jindal Power, others in news

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 10 Oct 2025
Premium
Grapevine: iD Fresh, Carlyle, Kedaara, ChrysCap, Bira 91, Jindal Power, others in news

Ready-to-cook brand iD Fresh is in talks to raise Rs 1,200 crore (around $136 million), while Bira 91's maker B9 Beverages is facing employees' demand for a leadership change, according to separate media reports.  In mergers and acquisitions, Jindal Power has bought Apraava's thermal power plant in Haryana. iD Fresh Food iD Fresh ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Cashfree Payments, Fibe, Shell, Sprng Energy, others in news

General

Grapevine: Cashfree Payments, Fibe, Shell, Sprng Energy, others in news

Defence-focussed Jamwant Ventures partners with Aavishkaar Capital to float second fund

General

Defence-focussed Jamwant Ventures partners with Aavishkaar Capital to float second fund

Government seeks resolution of boardroom dispute at Tata Trusts

General

Government seeks resolution of boardroom dispute at Tata Trusts

Premium
Grapevine: Macquarie, Vertis Infra, ASG Eye Hospitals, others in news

General

Grapevine: Macquarie, Vertis Infra, ASG Eye Hospitals, others in news

The Travel Medical Company, Contrails AI, TrusTerra bag early-stage funding

General

The Travel Medical Company, Contrails AI, TrusTerra bag early-stage funding

Premium
Grapevine: Novo Nordisk, Dorf Ketal, Carlyle in news

General

Grapevine: Novo Nordisk, Dorf Ketal, Carlyle in news

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW