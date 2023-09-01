Grapevine: HDFC Bank arm plans credit fund; Macquarie gets offers for Vibrant Energy

Premium The headquarters of HDFC bank in Mumbai. | Credit: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade

A subsidiary of private-sector lender HDFC Bank is looking to raise as much as $2 billion for a real estate private credit fund, a media report said. HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd is planning to raise $1 billion, with an option to keep an additional $1 billion in case of oversubscription, Bloomberg reported, citing people close to the matter. The report said that ......