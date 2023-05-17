Grapevine: GIC buys IT park from Phoenix; Livspace eyes Sequoia-backed firm

Premium
Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC has bought an information technology-special economic zone (IT-SEZ) from the Phoenix Group, said a media report. The deal was valued around Rs 1,050 crore, The Economics Times reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The IT park is spread over 1.1 million sq ft in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli locality. The ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.