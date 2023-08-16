Grapevine: Former GIC execs’ PE firm raises capital; Axis Bank’s AMC arm floats new fund

Premium Credit: Reuters

A private equity firm, floated by former executives of Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, has secured $567 million, a media report said. The firm founded by managing partner Amit Kunal and partner Choo Koon Po in 2021 will deploy the fresh proceeds on deals across Southeast Asia and India, Bloomberg reported. The ......