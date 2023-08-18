Grapevine: Ex-Reckitt Benckiser exec rolls out fund; TAQA eyes stake in Adani's energy business

Premium
Former global chief executive of consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Rakesh Kapoor, has floated an India-focussed fund that will invest over the next three years, a media report said. The fund, which has already secured capital, will invest in sectors like consumer health and wellness, pet and companion ......
