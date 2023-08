Grapevine: Ex PayU exec’s startup eyes funding; Asha Ventures raising $100 mn fund

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Former PayU Finance India chief executive Prashanth Ranganathan has held discussions with a host of investors to raise funding for his new venture, The Economic Times reported citing people aware of the matter. Ranganathan, who left Prosus-owned PayU earlier this year, is looking to raise $20 million to $25 million ......