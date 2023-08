Grapevine: ChrysCapital eyeing pharma sector buy; Euler Motors may sell mobility vertical

Premium Credit: Thinkstock

Homegrown private equity firm ChrysCapital, which has backed many publicly listed companies such as Infosys and HCL Technologies in the past and churned out high returns, has now joined the race for a pharma acquisition, a media report has said, citing bankers close to the matter. The PE firm is ......