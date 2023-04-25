Grapevine: Carlyle mulls stake in BoB arm; TVS ILP likely to raise funds

Credit: VCCircle

Global private equity firm Carlyle Group is among others in the race to pick up a 49% stake in Bank of Baroda’s credit card arm BoB Financial Solutions, says a media report.

The other investors to have expressed their interest include Renuka Ramnath's Multiples Alternate Asset Management and Japanese consumer finance company Credit Saison, The Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The expressions of interest (EOIs) were submitted earlier this month and are now being reviewed by the bank to shortlist names for the second phase of the process, which will be opened for a limited number of bidders.

TVS Industrial and Logistics Parks (TVS ILP) is seeking to raise up to $100 million through a warehouse infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), The Economic Times reported, citing two sources aware of the plans.

TVS ILP, an arm of the TVS group's logistics business, TVA (TVS) Supply Chain Solutions, has started monetising warehouses it develops and runs through an InvIT.

In 2020, VCCircle had reported that CDC Group Plc, the UK’s development finance institution, acquired a minority stake in TVS Industrial and Logistics Parks Pvt. Ltd.

Fortum

Finland’s state-controlled power utility Fortum is mulling to sell its 185 MW solar projects in India, two people close to the development told The Economic Times.

Fortum looks to sell these operational assets across Rajasthan, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

It is targeting an enterprise value of Rs 1,600 crore (around $200 million) for the assets.

The assets comprise a 100 MW solar project at the Pavagada Solar Park in Karnataka, two projects of 70 MW and 5 MW in Rajasthan and another 10 MW facility in Madhya Pradesh.

