Grapevine: Byju’s US arm accused of hiding $500 mn; Infibeam unit plans listing

Premium Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO, Byju's

Lenders have accused Byju’s US-based entity of hiding $500 million as part of a fight between creditors and the edtech decacorn, Bloomberg reported. The allegation came out at a court hearing where Byju’s Alpha faces a lawsuit over who should control the company. Lenders claim that because of a default earlier ......