Grapevine: Byju’s, Hinduja Group in M&A news; General Atlantic sole bidder for hospital chain

Premium Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO, Byju's

Byju’s founder and chief executive officer Byju Raveendran and advisers are in talks with global private equity players for the sale of its tutoring service unit Aakash Educational Services, The Economic Times has reported, citing people close to the matter. The development comes amid the beleaguered edtech unicorn – once the ......