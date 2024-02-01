Grapevine: Brookfield may sell some India clean energy assets; Accel to back Newme

Credit: Pixabay

Canadian investor Brookfield Asset Management plans to partially monetise its clean energy assets in India by divesting assets with a combined capacity of about 1.6 GW at an enterprise value of Rs 9,000-10,000 crore ($1.0-1.2 billion), inclusive of debt, The Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The partial exit plan comes five years after Brookfield Asset Management entered the country's renewable energy sector. It currently has a portfolio of approximately 20 GW in wind and solar assets across India, either in operation or in various stages of development. Investment bank JP Morgan will handle the divestment, the report said.

Of the targeted 1.6 GW for sale, 1 GW is already operational, and nearly 600 MW is slated for completion by year-end. The assets earmarked for divestment include holdings in Rajasthan (500 MW), Gujarat (50 MW), south India (300 MW), and Madhya Pradesh (80 MW). Brookfield may add assets of 500-600 MW to its monetisation plan.

Advertisement

Accel

Accel, an early investor in Indian e-commerce giants Flipkart and Myntra, is in advanced talks to lead a funding round of $15-20 million for Newme, an Indian fast-fashion e-commerce startup, TechCrunch reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The potential funding could value Newme at $83-85 million, post-money. Newme had recently announced securing $5.4 million in seed funding, led by Fireside Ventures.



Founded in 2022, Newme focuses on rapidly changing clothing lines available online and offline, targeting India's Gen Z consumers with average order values ranging from $18 to $30. Claiming to have served 350,000 customers, the startup introduces 500 new designs weekly at an average price of $10.

Advertisement

Accel's interest in Newme follows its prior backing of Virgio, another Indian online fashion retailer that shut down its operations last year.

Share article on Leave Your Comments