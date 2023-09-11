facebook-page-view
  Grapevine: Blume nears final close of third growth fund; PEs eye green energy firm

Grapevine: Blume nears final close of third growth fund; PEs eye green energy firm

By Shubhobrota Dev Roy

  • 11 Sep 2023
Grapevine: Blume nears final close of third growth fund; PEs eye green energy firm
(L-R) Karthik Reddy, Ashish Fafadia, Sanjay Nath, co-founders, Blume Ventures

Early-stage investor Blume Ventures, which has backed more than 150 startups including Unacademy, Spinny, Slice, Grey Orange, Turtlemint, Carbon Clean and Servify among others, is nearing the final close of its new opportunity fund, Fund1Y, a media report said.  Blume is looking to hit the final close of its third growth ......

