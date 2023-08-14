Grapevine: Blackstone in race for hospital chain; Ranjan Pai eyes e-commerce bet

Premium
Private equity major Blackstone, which is stitching a rare healthcare services deal in India, is in the fray to snap up another hospital chain, a media report said. Blackstone is seeking to acquire up to 75% of Kerala’s KIMS Healthcare Management, valuing it at Rs 4,000 crore, The Economic Times said, citing people close to the development. Initially, Blackstone is aiming to buy a 55% stake held by existing ......
