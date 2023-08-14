Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Blackstone in race for hospital chain; Ranjan Pai eyes e-commerce bet

Grapevine: Blackstone in race for hospital chain; Ranjan Pai eyes e-commerce bet

By Shubhobrota Dev Roy

  • 14 Aug 2023
Premium
Grapevine: Blackstone in race for hospital chain; Ranjan Pai eyes e-commerce bet
Credit: 123RF.com

Private equity major Blackstone, which is stitching a rare healthcare services deal in India, is in the fray to snap up another hospital chain, a media report said.  Blackstone is seeking to acquire up to 75% of Kerala’s KIMS Healthcare Management, valuing it at Rs 4,000 crore, The Economic Times said, citing people close to the development.  Initially, Blackstone is aiming to buy a 55% stake held by existing ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Exclusive: Investcorp-backed InsuranceDekho set to raise fresh funding

TMT

Exclusive: Investcorp-backed InsuranceDekho set to raise fresh funding

Khazanah-backed Xpressbees snaps up Trackon

Infrastructure

Khazanah-backed Xpressbees snaps up Trackon

Premium
Grapevine: Blackstone in race for hospital chain; Ranjan Pai eyes e-commerce bet

General

Grapevine: Blackstone in race for hospital chain; Ranjan Pai eyes e-commerce bet

Premium
Ayana Renewable CEO Nimbargi on doubling portfolio, new growth areas and more

Infrastructure

Ayana Renewable CEO Nimbargi on doubling portfolio, new growth areas and more

Biocon may list biosimilars business by 2025 first half: CEO

Healthcare

Biocon may list biosimilars business by 2025 first half: CEO

Govt plans welfare measures for gig workers ahead of elections

Economy

Govt plans welfare measures for gig workers ahead of elections

Advertisement